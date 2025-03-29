TIAA Trust National Association Sells 3,633 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $28.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

