TIAA Trust National Association Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,959,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,562 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,778,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 61.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,504,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,706,000 after buying an additional 1,335,318 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Loop Capital cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.