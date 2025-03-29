TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 376 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Schlumberger by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 761,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,961,000 after buying an additional 156,698 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 165,162 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 74,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 306,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.6 %

SLB stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Griffin Securities downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This trade represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This trade represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

