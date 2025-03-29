TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $91.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.10 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average of $110.82.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.09.

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

