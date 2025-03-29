TIAA Trust National Association Has $402,000 Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 300.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,567,000 after buying an additional 156,086 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,950,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,487,000 after acquiring an additional 118,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 959,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,674.96. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.5 %

SCI opened at $79.81 on Friday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $89.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 36.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCI

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.