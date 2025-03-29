TIAA Trust National Association Buys Shares of 4,376 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,687,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,102,000 after purchasing an additional 650,035 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10,037.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,514,000 after buying an additional 3,297,648 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,723,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,262,000 after buying an additional 293,859 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6,181.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,713,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,235,000 after acquiring an additional 372,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

VTWO stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.99. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $77.35 and a 12 month high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.