Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (TMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1088 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TMB opened at $25.26 on Friday. Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $25.44.
Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Company Profile
