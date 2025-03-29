Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TPLS) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TPLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1112 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TPLS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. 429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,678. Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $25.52.
About Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF
