Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TPLS) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TPLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1112 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TPLS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. 429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,678. Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

Get Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

About Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (TPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in the broad US fixed-income market. Securities can be of any credit quality and maturity. TPLS was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.