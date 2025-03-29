The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.81 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 76.10 ($0.98). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 75.25 ($0.97), with a volume of 51,800,387 shares trading hands.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 0.22.
Insider Transactions at The Renewables Infrastructure Group
In related news, insider Erna-Maria Trixl purchased 13,650 shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £9,964.50 ($12,897.36). Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile
TRIG is an investment company whose purpose is to generate sustainable returns from a diversified portfolio of renewables infrastructure that contribute towards a net zero carbon future.
TRIG’s diversified portfolio predominantly consists of operational wind farms, solar parks and battery storage projects in the UK and Europe.
