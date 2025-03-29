The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 244,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in The India Fund by 21,522.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in The India Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of The India Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.66. 88,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,730. The India Fund has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

About The India Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.