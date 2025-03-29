The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GDV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 113,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $57,109.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 145,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,511.96. This trade represents a 1.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,727,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,097,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,247,000 after acquiring an additional 801,838 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $15,118,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 847,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 404,940 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Road Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,830,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

