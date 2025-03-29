The Descartes Systems Group’s (DSGX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $100.24 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $87.20 and a 52 week high of $124.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.99.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.