The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Lowered by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,293,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 130,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,954,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,198.52. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.25.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $324.97 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

