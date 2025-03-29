The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BA opened at $172.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.68.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

