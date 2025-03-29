The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stake Increased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 100,498 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in AES by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 41,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AES by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 139,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 47,517 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC began coverage on AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $12.42 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

