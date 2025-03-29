Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tesco Price Performance

TSCDY stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Tesco alerts:

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.