Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Tesco Price Performance
TSCDY stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About Tesco
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tesco
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.