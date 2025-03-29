TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Director Acquires C$11,880.00 in Stock

Mar 29th, 2025

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXTGet Free Report) Director Olin Anton acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.96 per share, with a total value of C$11,880.00.

Shares of TSE:TIXT opened at C$3.85 on Friday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of C$3.78 and a 1 year high of C$12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$740.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.69.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions. Its clients include companies across several verticals, including Tech and Games, Communications and Media, eCommerce and FinTech, Healthcare and Travel and Hospitality.

