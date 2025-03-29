Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Up 121.8% in March

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 121.8% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Telstra Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TLGPY opened at $13.28 on Friday. Telstra Group has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90.

Telstra Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.3018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, government, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through six segments: Telstra Consumer; Telstra Business; Telstra Enterprise Australia; Telstra International; Networks, IT and Products; and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication and technology products and services to consumer and small and medium business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems, and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

