Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.49% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $19,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDS. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 566,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.75. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -18.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

