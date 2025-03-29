TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of TE Connectivity worth $67,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,629,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,596 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,992,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,330.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 753,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,738,000 after buying an additional 722,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,603,000 after buying an additional 712,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TEL opened at $142.04 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.61 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

