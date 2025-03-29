TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Given New $138.00 Price Target at UBS Group

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNX. Cfra raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

NYSE SNX opened at $104.45 on Friday. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.53.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total value of $2,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,065,229.60. This represents a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $975,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,681,372. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,261. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

