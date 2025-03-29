TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Price

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$199.00 to C$197.00 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FirstService Stock Performance

TSE:FSV opened at C$237.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$250.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$255.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$193.77 and a 1-year high of C$278.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstService

In other news, Director D. Scott Patterson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$248.59, for a total value of C$198,868.96. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$248.60, for a total value of C$49,720.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,487,725 in the last 90 days. 10.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue.

