Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TGT opened at $103.63 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $101.76 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

