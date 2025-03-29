Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Raised by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $165.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average of $192.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $860.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

