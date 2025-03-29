Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Update

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Stock Down 3.6 %

Table Trac stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Table Trac has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.

Table Trac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Table Trac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

