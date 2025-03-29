Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Stock Price Down 12% – Here’s What Happened

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Tabcorp Trading Down 12.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

