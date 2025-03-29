Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Shares Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.58. Approximately 1,782,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,131,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Get Sysco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $75.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 218,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 56,419 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Members Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.