Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX) Short Interest Up 233.7% in March

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 233.7% from the February 28th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syntec Optics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTX. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Syntec Optics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syntec Optics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Syntec Optics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Syntec Optics by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syntec Optics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period.

Syntec Optics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPTX opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. Syntec Optics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

