Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Up 188.5% in March

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 188.5% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.6 %

SNCRL opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.