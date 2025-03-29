Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the February 28th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Syensqo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHBBF remained flat at $88.17 on Friday. Syensqo has a fifty-two week low of $74.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.41.
Syensqo Company Profile
