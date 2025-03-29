Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) Director Tyler Painter Sells 25,417 Shares

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) Director Tyler Painter sold 25,417 shares of Surf Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $92,772.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,792.25. The trade was a 38.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Surf Air Mobility Price Performance

NYSE SRFM opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. Surf Air Mobility Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.50.

Get Surf Air Mobility alerts:

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRFM shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Surf Air Mobility from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Surf Air Mobility

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surf Air Mobility

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Surf Air Mobility by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surf Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surf Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.