SUPRA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 Million (SUPRA)

SUPRA (SUPRA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, SUPRA has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SUPRA token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. SUPRA has a total market cap of $65.25 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of SUPRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,420.23 or 1.00145032 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83,310.99 or 1.00013891 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SUPRA

SUPRA’s genesis date was April 29th, 2024. SUPRA’s total supply is 79,218,421,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,648,011,096 tokens. SUPRA’s official message board is supra.com/academy. The official website for SUPRA is supra.com. SUPRA’s official Twitter account is @supra_labs.

SUPRA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPRA (SUPRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. SUPRA has a current supply of 79,218,421,000 with 9,648,011,096 in circulation. The last known price of SUPRA is 0.00693007 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $6,293,873.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supra.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUPRA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUPRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

