Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 401.11% and a negative net margin of 110.58%.
Super League Enterprise Price Performance
SLE stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.09.
Super League Enterprise Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Super League Enterprise
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Super League Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.