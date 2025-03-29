Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 401.11% and a negative net margin of 110.58%.

SLE stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

