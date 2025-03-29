Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Up 220.0% in March

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.0 days.

Sulzer Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SULZF opened at $140.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.99. Sulzer has a 52-week low of $99.10 and a 52-week high of $151.50.

Get Sulzer alerts:

About Sulzer

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.