Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Up 220.0% in March

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.0 days.
Sulzer Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SULZF opened at $140.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.99. Sulzer has a 52-week low of $99.10 and a 52-week high of $151.50.
About Sulzer
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sulzer
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.