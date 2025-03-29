StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading 19.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shot up 19.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 420,388 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,227% from the average daily volume of 31,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$7.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16.
About StrikePoint Gold
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
