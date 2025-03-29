StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Up 19.4% – Should You Buy?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) was up 19.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 420,388 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,227% from the average daily volume of 31,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

