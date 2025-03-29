Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.33.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stride Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $126.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. Stride has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stride will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stride
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.