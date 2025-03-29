Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Stride by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,095,000 after buying an additional 401,838 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stride by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,397,000 after buying an additional 375,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $126.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. Stride has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stride will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

