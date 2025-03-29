Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,228,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $3,431,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $3,299,000. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $264.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.14 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.64. The firm has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.