Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,847 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,486 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.67 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

