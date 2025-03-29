Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $52.07 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

