StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 0.74%.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Stories

