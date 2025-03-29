StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
China Automotive Systems Stock Down 9.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.27.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.22%.
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.
