StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Siebert Financial by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 70.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 85,456 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

