STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Lowered by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in STERIS were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:STE opened at $222.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.48.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STERIS

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.