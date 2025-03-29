StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,938,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,582,000 after acquiring an additional 411,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,310,000 after purchasing an additional 141,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,451,000 after buying an additional 265,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,856,000 after buying an additional 216,029 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 805,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after buying an additional 85,904 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ STEP opened at $51.80 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.80%.

Insider Activity

In other StepStone Group news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,300. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $33,894.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $87,318. The trade was a 27.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.