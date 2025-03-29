State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,824 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $32,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.59.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

