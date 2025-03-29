State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 13,939 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 762.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 428,986 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,849 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $238,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

