Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.21.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.55%.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.
