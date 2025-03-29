Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.55%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

