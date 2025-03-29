Stabilus (ETR:STM) Stock Price Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Stabilus SE (ETR:STM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €29.35 ($31.90) and last traded at €29.35 ($31.90). 54,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.25 ($32.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Its products are used in automotive, navy and railways, commercial vehicles, aerospace, marine and rail, energy and construction, mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and automation, health, recreation, leisure, and furniture industries.

