SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average is $93.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

